Her Daughter Had Serious Anxiety About Giving A Presentation At School And Wanted To Call In Sick, But Mom Made Her Go To Class And Do The Presentation

One of the most nerve-wracking things about school is having to give presentations to the class.

What would you do if your daughter was having bad anxiety about presenting her project on Monday, and she wanted to stay home?

That is what happened to the parent in this story, but she made her daughter go anyway, but now she is being told she was out of line.

AITA for making my daughter go to school even though she was having anxiety I (f37) have a daughter (f13) who has always been anxious and nervous when it comes to certain things. She’s in therapy but I don’t know what else to do for her anxiety.

These types of presentations are a normal part of school.

In her social studies/history class each student had to do a research project on women in history. My daughter did RGB and loved doing the project.

Almost all students get anxious about presentations.

On Friday I guess the teacher picked a group of students who were going to start presenting on Monday (today). Well, my daughter’s name was called. She was worrying about it Friday but I got her to calm down until last night.

Part of giving the presentation is learning to manage nerves.

She kept pacing and was anxious to the point she was shaking and nauseous. I knew she would have to present eventually this week if not today, so despite her not doing well mentally I made her go.

People will have different opinions on this.

Well, I was telling my sister how anxious she was and how I made her go to school anyway. My sister called me an AH for that, I get how I could be an AH but I’m just wondering… AITA?

She has to do the presentation eventually, so she may as well get it out of the way. Anxiety doesn’t get you out of basic life events.

Read on to see what the people in the comments think of this situation.

Life doesn’t revolve around her anxiety.

Yup, she is just being a parent.

I think everyone has anxiety about presentations.

Here is someone who also has bad anxiety.

I’m curious about this as well.

Just get the presentation over and done with, don’t put it off.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.