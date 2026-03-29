Her Family Caused Drama Around Her Wedding Invites, So She’s Going Scorched Earth With All Of Them

Nobody likes being told what to do, especially when it involves planning their own wedding.

What would you do if your family tried to micromanage your big day every step of the way? One woman recently shared her petty response to this exact scenario. Here’s what happened.

AITA family wedding drama

Myself (31F) and Fiance (M36) are due to get married in October this year.

From the start, my grandmother and mother have become controlling and opinionated when it came to the guest list.

I made it clear that they will not dictate who is invited.

More parents need to be told this.

We have a small venue and only want people who support us.

I did not want it to be a family reunion.

I have not seen my mothers oldest brother, my uncle and his wife (Both 60s) in years.

Sometimes an invite just makes things more awkward.

They only show up for funerals and sometimes odd events, and I expressed early on that they would only be invited to the evening.

We then went on holiday, while away, my mother spoke to them behind my back and said they were not invited the daytime.

Aunt and Uncle said they would not be coming at all.

Two less mouths to feed then.

I then blocked and went no contact with them.

The wedding guest list is finalized.

I did not send the invitation to them due to being cut off.

Seems dramatic, but the logic holds.

My aunt has then reached out to other relatives to ask why she did not get an invite.

I have now been told to invite them to be the bigger person.

I no longer have the capacity to invite them and don’t see why I should when is out of obligation to keep them happy. AITA?

Weddings have a tendency to bring out the best and worst in people. Let’s see if Reddit had anything of value to offer.

Most were shocked by the family dynamic at play.



Others shed some light on their psychology.



One person suggested a quick fix.



Another shared some perspective.



But all in all, a lot of support was offered.



This wedding might as well have a naughty and nice list.