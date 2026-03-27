Her Husband Wanted To Save More So They Could Go On A Vacation Together, But This Woman Refused To Spend Her Weekends Doing DoorDash With Him

Balancing work, finances, and personal time can put pressure on any relationship.

The following story is about a woman who works full-time and handles most household responsibilities.

Meanwhile, her husband deals with medical issues and a limited income.

When he suggested they spend weekends doing extra work to save for a vacation, her response quickly turned into an argument.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for telling my husband I don’t want to go on vacation. My husband (35M) has some medical issues They limit how much he can physically do for work. He is currently on leave from his job until May 1st. It is a super long story. We are in the middle of a lawsuit. He is getting about $900 per month in benefits.

This woman has a very stressful job.

I (32F) have a stressful full-time job. It is not physical, but it is still stressful. I go to the gym regularly. I take care of the house and groceries during the week. That part is my choice. I have had several traumatic experiences over the past year. Some were medical and some were not. I have been exceptionally tired most days. But I still do these things.

Her husband suggested they do extra work on weekends.

Tonight, he mentioned that he wants us to start working on the weekends together. He suggested things like DoorDash and Instacart, He said this would help us make extra money. He wants to save the extra money for a vacation in a couple of months.

She told him she was not up to it.

I told him I was too exhausted from everything to feel up to that right now. I said he was welcome to do that during the week while I was at work. I explained that I did not want to give up my weekends. Until this year, I was working seven days a week. I said I would rather spend time with him instead of working. I want to enjoy that time while we can.

Now, she’s wondering if she was wrong to refuse?

He said he did not want to do it alone. He also said I am the reason we can never go on vacation. Was I a jerk for telling him that now is not the time? I said this for financial reasons. I also said it because I am not up for it right now.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

He sounds terribly needy, says this one.

Here’s a similar perspective.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Sometimes, the real vacation is just keeping your weekends off the clock.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.