He’s Convinced His Girlfriend Is Hiding Something From Him, And Her Odd Behavior With Money Isn’t Helping Her Case

It’s usually considered uncouth to talk about money, but in relationships? That stuff is pretty important.

What would you do if your partner was acting cagey about where and how they got their money? One guy recently sought wisdom from the Reddit forums on this bizarre issue. Here’s what happened.

AITA for talking money with my girlfriend?

AITA I know this may seem odd or strange, but I can not speak to my girlfriend about money.

We have been dating for close to 2 years now, and anytime I bring up money we can’t hold the conversation due to her just shutting down.

Those topics can be hard, but that’s just immature.

I’ve tried every tactic/strategy, being nice, easing into the conversation, asking minor details.

For context, she has a WFH position in which she gets about 30 a hour which is good.

Her dad pays for her apartment, her car, her groceries.

Sounds like she’s got it made.

I pay for the apartment’s electricity, while paying off my own home and all my utilities.

It just doesn’t make sense how you can be making near 3,000 a month and have no money at anytime while having all of these things paid for by people.

She has definitely lived a privileged life with many things given to her.

Seems like there may be more going on behind closed doors.

I just am at a crossroad with having to move soon and don’t want to bring somebody that isn’t going to pull their own weight.

I even have set up finances with her stating that she needs to have 3k saved by the time I move if she wants to come.

I’m seeking honest feedback because there is nothing else I can do anymore. AITA?

Yikes, this guy sounds at his wit’s end. Let’s see what the wise folks of Reddit chimed in with.

Most offered well-meaning, but condescending advice.



Many questioned the original poster.



Others asked the important questions.



One person made a valid point.



And another issued a word of warning.



You can’t put a price on honesty.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.