His Mom’s Rude Unemployed Boyfriend Thinks The Kids Should Comply With His Every Command, But This Teen Boy Believes He Doesn’t Deserve Any Respect

It’s hard for kids to like their parents’ new partners.

This teen boy dislikes his mom’s entitled, rude boyfriend. But she insists that he should still respect him and comply with his orders.

Should he try to be more agreeable? Read the full story below.

AITA for not doing anything my moms boyfriend asks because hes always rude and doesnt help

Let’s call my mom’s boyfriend Tom (NOT his real name). I’m 14M, and I live with my mom, Tom, and my 3 siblings. The problem is that he yells constantly. He gets into petty arguments with my mom and my brother. He wants everything to go his way. Tom is unemployed, and he stays home all day without doing anything. His daily routine is basically watching TV from the couch while he complains about things that are not done according to his exact specifications. Even when my mom asks him to get up and try to help her with the bills he doesn’t do anything even if he says he will.

This teen boy thinks his mom’s boyfriend does not deserve his time and respect.

The things I handle include cleaning my room completing my homework and helping my mother whenever she requests my help. But he creates the impression that I am wrong for not complying with his every command. My mom keeps telling me I need to respect him, and that I’m disrespectful but it feels unfair because he contributes nothing. So AITA for not doing what my mom’s boyfriend asks because he yells all the time and doesn’t help around the house.

Tom needs to step up and earn that respect he wants.

Other people in the comments section are weighing in.

A valid question from this user.

This makes sense.

Plain and simple.

Some sensible advice.

And some wise words from this person.

Throwing adult tantrums is not the best way to earn respect.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.