His Neighbors Came Over To Ask If They Could Come Into Their Basement During A Tornado Warning, But He Wasn’t Comfortable With It And Said No

When your neighbor asks for a favor, it is good to help them out when you can, but if it makes you uncomfortable, it is also ok to say no.

What would you do if your upstairs neighbor asked if they could come into your basement because there was a tornado warning in the area and they had nowhere else to go.

That is what happened to the neighbor in this story, so he told them that he wasn’t comfortable with them coming in, and now everyone is saying that he was a jerk for not letting them in.

AITA for not letting random neighbors into my home? This happened last night and I have been told by my partner that I was selfish but idk.

Wow, this can be very scary.

There was a tornado warning last night where I live. This isn’t too unusual in our state but we are in a city so we don’t typically get actual touchdown or anything like that. When the sirens went off (around 6 pm) we heard a knock at the door, and it was our upstairs neighbor.

Of course, they need somewhere to go.

He asked if he and his girlfriend and dog could go in our basement. We live in a duplex, so it’s an old house that has been split in 2 units. They have the second floor and attic and we have the first floor and basement.

I get that, but this is a matter of safety.

I told them I wasn’t comfortable with them coming into our house, and apologized, and the guy left after kind of awkwardly standing there in my doorway for a second. I said sorry but I don’t think I’m obligated to let people into my house just because there’s a storm.

They had no idea that there wasn’t a tornado.

For what it’s worth there wasn’t even a tornado after the warnings and the sirens stopped about 5 minutes after he came and asked. Anyway my girl said I was being selfish but I don’t think they need access to our house every time there is a storm warning. AITA?

While it is understandable that he is not comfortable, it is a matter of life and death, so he should make an exception.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

Tornados are extremely dangerous.

It is very selfish.

This commenter sums it up nicely.

Right, they share a house. They aren’t random people.

This commenter makes a great point.

What kind of person leaves their neighbor outside during a storm.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.