Homeowner Chose To Hire A Professional To Plaster His House Instead Of Paying His Stepdad £300 Per Room For The Work, But Now His Family Is Angry And Said He Should Have Let His Stepdad Do The Job

Relationships have a way of getting twisted when money gets involved.

So, what would you do if a family member offered to help with renovations on your new house but still wanted to charge you for the job? Would you accept the deal? Or would you hire a professional to ensure everything is legit?

In the following story, one new homeowner chooses the latter, and now his family is upset. Here’s what’s going on.

AITAH for paying someone else to work on my house? So I (25M) have just recently bought my house and have been having this dispute with my family, who think I’m in the wrong. My stepdad (56m) has offered to re-plaster my house for £300 a room. I have to buy all of the things, and he wants to use my tools, and I have to run around grabbing all the materials. He isn’t a qualified plasterer but is good at what he does. To me, this seems unfair, since all through my life I’ve constantly helped out, driven them everywhere, always looked after my younger brothers, fixed things, bought things, and done countless hours of work renovating their house without asking for anything in return.

He didn’t mind spending the extra money because his feelings were hurt.

But since he wants to charge me anyway, I decided to get a professional, where I know I will get a warranty and be able to get things redone if needed. I don’t mind paying for all the material, but my own parents making me pay for work from them when I’ve always bent over backwards to help has rubbed me the wrong way. They think I’m unfair because I’d rather pay a professional the extra £150 a room and not have to pay for materials or tools and other extras, but I don’t see why I’m in the wrong? AITA?

Yikes! It’s hard not to see where he’s coming from, because that sounds unfair.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think he’s wrong for making that decision.

This person really put a lot of thought into this.

For this reader, it’s his house and money.

According to this comment, the stepdad’s opinion isn’t even required.

Yet another reader who thinks he chose right.

He needs to look out for himself.

Obviously, his stepdad is more concerned about money than their relationship.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.