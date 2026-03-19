Homeowner Who Does Not Live In An HOA Is Really Annoyed With An HOA President Who Lives Next Door, So He Threatens To Destroy His Family

Imagine living in a neighborhood where you are not part of an HOA but most of your neighbors are, and the president of that HOA lives in the house next to you. What would you do if the HOA president kept trying to pressure you to follow the HOA rules even though you’re not part of the HOA?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he got really angry about it. He claims he didn’t threaten the HOA president, but I would argue otherwise.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for doing this to my power hungry HOA neighbor? I live in a neighborhood that just set up a HOA in late 2016. When I bought the land there was no HOA in place and nothing on the deed saying one was coming. We are one of 3 other houses out of 25 that are not part, all on the outer edge of the neighborhood tucked in the woods.

The first three houses sound much nicer than the other houses.

To be fair, we were the first three houses here, the land in the back of us was fields that were converted in the last 17 years and just finished late in 2016. Compared to the rest of the neighborhood we have 4 acres while they all only have maybe half at best for property size and we are all in the woods with a grass field and playground separates us from them. Our three houses are also custom built whereas the rest are from the same builder. I am the corner lot so I share a small sliver of land with jerk HOA president who thinks since I touch his yard I am sucked into HOA rules and regulations.

The HOA president really does sound like a jerk.

My two neighbors and I like I said have about 12 acres between the three of us and do not have any fences between us and routinely will walk through our woods with dogs or kids to explore and just be outside. My neighbor has a tree house fort with ropes, bridges and swings between a few trees and since the HOA started up he has gotten warnings from jerk HOA president to remove said tree house fort or face fines. Now since my yard touched his yard HOA president thought he could bully me to get my neighbor to listen and would trespass on my property and got as bold as knocking on my back sliding door on my deck 15 feet off the ground. I answered with a weapon in hands and he backed up acting like we were old friends and told him he had 30 seconds to get back to his yard or i’d start shooting.

That worked.

He tuned tail and rain home as fast as he could and about 45 minutes later, so about a week ago I had 3 cops cars pull into my driveway and 8 cops came up to my front door. My lady answered behind the locked metal screen asking if they had a warrant. They had none, just a call from a startled individual that I was quote “Walking around the neighborhood park with a loaded shotgun”

He doesn’t live near the playground.

Now from my backdoor to the playground it’s a little over a mile with most of that being semi thick woods and then a good sized prairie like lot between the woods and the playground. So having a gun is well within my rights as a landowner and American citizen. I also have a security system and signs posted along the outskirts of my property along the back end at least saying private property no trespassing. So I had plenty to tell the cops and to show them if they needed it.

He completely flipped out when the HOA president came by again.

So to get to the jerk part I was out in the back end of my property today cutting grass and composting stuff when jerk HOA president came up to the small wire fence I put up. He was saying something about the fence being against regulation and I just let into him. Some of my exact words were “If you don’t stop being a jerk I will make it my goal to take your wife and make your children call me daddy.” I also said something else about his wife.

The HOA president didn’t know how to react.

He gave me this angry/confused look like no one has ever spoke to him like that before. I turned away and walked home. He eventually started yelling but I just gave him the finger and now I am here. I didn’t threaten him in anyway just told him that if he keeps being a jerk I would make it my goal to ruin his family and wife.

The HOA president sounds annoying, but OP seems to have anger issues. He claims he didn’t threaten the neighbor, but he certainly did. He threatened to destroy his family.

I don’t like anyone in this story.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

I agree. He does sound psycho.

This person thinks he messed up too.

He definitely has anger issues.

Nobody thinks he reacted in an appropriate way.

I feel bad for the HOA president.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.