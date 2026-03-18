IT Admin Received A Call From A Frustrated Operator, So He Held Back His Laughter When He Heard That She Was Struggling With A Level In Candy Crush

Some help desk calls aren’t about tech issues.

The following story is about an IT administrator who received a call from a frustrated operator.

When he heard that she needed help beating a level in Candy Crush, he tried not to laugh.

Eventually, he admitted that he couldn’t help her with her problem.

Let’s take a closer look!

I can’t beat lvl 20 on Candy Crush! I’m a Network and Server Administrator at a hospital, but I occasionally field help desk calls as well. One day, I was slow, so I was helping answer some calls when one of our Switchboard Operators called. Me: IT. Operator: Hey, I have a problem. Me: OK, what’s up?

This IT admin was trying not to laugh at the operator’s concern.

Operator: I’ve been playing Candy Crush on my phone, and it keeps messing up. Me: What do you mean? Is your phone disconnecting from WiFi? Operator: No, I just can’t seem to beat this level no matter what I try. Me (trying not to laugh): Uhhh, I’m not familiar with that application. Each department is supposed to have a Super User for their applications. They handle tech support between the users and the vendor. Have you engaged your Super User?

Turns out, the operator was asking for real hacks and tips about the game level.

Operator (getting angry): No, jerk. I didn’t. Me (holding back laughter, as well as Jimmy Fallon on SNL): I’m sorry you’re upset, ma’am. All I’m doing is trying to help you by getting you to the most appropriate channel for support of your issue. Operator: I thought that you may have played this game before and that you may be able to help. Me: No, ma’am. Candy Crush isn’t an application that the IT department uses or supports.

The operator got mad at him because he kept laughing at her.

This was the most humorous call I’ve gotten. What made it so funny is that the user was getting mad that I couldn’t help her. And that I was laughing at her. I mean, come on!

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

Lol. Indeed, right?

This person has some questions.

Here’s another funny comment.

Candy Crush is important, says this one.

Finally, short and simple.

Leveling up on Candy Crush can sometimes be complicated. Lol.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.