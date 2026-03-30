Man Is Working Overtime At His Internship To Try To Learn As Much As Possible, But His Girlfriend Is Mad At Him For Not Being There For Her While Her Dad Is In The Hospital

Imagine having to choose between supporting your girlfriend while she’s going through a really hard time or focusing on your future career by learning as much as possible at your internship. Would you prioritize your girlfriend or your internship?

In this story, one young man is in this situation, and his girlfriend is pretty mad at him. He doesn’t really think he’s doing any thing wrong. Who is right and who is wrong?

Let’s read all the details to decide.

AITA for choosing to work overtime instead of supporting my GF? My girlfriend’s dad is in the hospital. It’s not good. Unfortunately I’m so busy with my internship that I can’t really be there for her. It’s true that I technically choose to work the hours I do, but I have a lot of stuff I want to get done and a few things I still want to learn before it ends next week.

His girlfriend is mad at him.

My GF has grown increasingly upset that I’m absent during this time, but I think she’s not being reasonable. She views this as me “electing” not to support her, but I’m still available to talk over the phone if she needs. It’s not like I’m a doctor, I wouldn’t be of much help anyways and I want the experience for after college when I start my career. (A lot of the other interns also choose to work similar hours.) AITA?

That’s a tough situation. I can understand both sides of it.

Let’s see what advice Reddit has to offer.

His choice is clear.

This person asks a question and makes a good point.

Another person points out the consequences of his decision.

He needs to really think about what he’s doing.

She is clearly not his top priority.

This relationship is on life support.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.