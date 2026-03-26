Man Lent A Relative Money Several Times, But He Refused Another Loan When He Suspected That The Relative Was Using The Money For Gambling

Lending money to family can sometimes create unexpected tension.

In this story, a man had lent a relative money several times.

The relative asked to borrow again, and this time, he said that it would be the last time.

The situation quickly turned into an argument, especially when snappy comments were thrown at each other.

Check out the full details below.

AITA FOR RESPONDING LIKE THIS? I have a relative who has borrowed money from me several times. The total is less than $1,000. Earlier this year, he asked again. I agreed, but told him it would be the last time.

This man clarified that it’s not about trust.

He responded that he was disappointed I doubted he would repay me. I clarified that it was not about trust. I do believe he would return the money if he had it. The issue is that he does not have it. Money does not just fall from the sky. I also reminded him that it was my hard-earned money.

His relative kept borrowing over and over again.

Soon after that, he asked to borrow again. Since the amount was not large, I agreed. But a few days later, he asked yet again. This time, I refused. I suspected he might be gambling. I decided not to lend him any more money. He kept harassing me. But I stayed firm.

His relative sent an angry message.

A few days later, he messaged me angrily. He said I had claimed that he had no money. He accused me of looking down on him. He said he works hard, and the red packets he gave me during CNY were from his hard-earned money. He said they did not fall from the sky.

He sent a snappy reply, which upset the relative.

During the argument, he said several hundred dollars was nothing to him. I replied that if it were nothing, he would not need to borrow it. He became very upset and accused me of disrespecting him. He said he was ending our relationship. He has since cut contact and has not returned the money.

Now, he’s wondering if he handled it the right way.

I do not have any expectations that he will unless he wins from gambling anyway. I reread the conversation and started wondering if I was wrong. AITA for how I handled this?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives a good analogy.

Yes, indeed.

Here’s a valid point from this one.

You were too nice, says this one.

If you say a few hundred dollars is “nothing,” then you shouldn’t need to borrow it.

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