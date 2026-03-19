Man Refused To Eat All Of The Sweets His Wife Made For Him, So Things Escalated At Home
Healthy boundaries are important in relationships.
The following story involves a man who calls himself a gym freak.
So when his wife offered him some homemade sweets, he refused.
But she continued to force it on him, leading to unnecessary tension at home.
Let’s take a closer look!
AITA for getting angry over eating sweet
My wife had brought sweets for me to eat, which were cooked at home.
She knows I’m a gym freak and I follow a diet.
I don’t eat sweets and I hate eating them anyway.
But yet again, she decided I should eat sweets.
This man ate a little of the sweets.
For her sake, I ate a little and denied eating the full bowl.
She tried to forcefully put it in my mouth. I stopped her politely.
I was in the middle of my office work.
I was already stressed a lot and in an angry mood.
He told his wife to stop forcing him.
I said please don’t force me.
I’m in no mood and I have a lot of work. She didn’t listen.
So, I took my laptop and locked myself in the room. I continued my work.
Now, his wife is mad and started cursing at him.
After a little while, I came outside of my room and sat in my usual place.
She threw some cuss words at me.
She said things like I will cry of hunger, blah blah blah.
Would I have handled the situation better?
Let’s find out what others have to say about this.
You didn’t do anything wrong, says this one.
Here’s a similar thought from this user.
Meanwhile, this person shares a different perspective.
Finally, here’s a serious allegation.
Don’t force anyone to eat something they normally wouldn’t.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.
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