Man Sells His Car At A Major Discount To Help A Family Friend’s Son Out Of A Tough Spot, But When The Engine Fails Months Later And They Ask For Money Back, He Questions If He Should Help Again

Few things are more rewarding than being able to help someone in a time of need.

But what would you do if you sold your car at a big discount to help someone out, only to have them come back a few months later asking for money for repairs? Would you feel responsible and offer help? Or would you stick to the original terms of the sale?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this exact situation and is torn about what to do. Here’s what’s going on.

WIBTAH for refusing to give money back after selling my car at a major discount to a family friend’s son? A few months ago, my cousin’s son (I’m very, very close with his mother) crashed his vehicle while visiting home. He has a young family, and money is tight. Around that time, I had been considering selling my 10-year-old vehicle. I’ve owned it since new. Most maintenance was done at the dealership. All recalls were addressed whenever I was notified, and at my last service, I was told some larger maintenance would likely be needed in 6–12 months, but nothing urgent or unsafe. I disclosed that at the time of sale.

After a few months, the new owner called with some problems.

I checked comparables on Kijiji and Facebook Marketplace and could have sold it for $4–8k more than what I accepted. He didn’t have enough for the market value, so he made an offer, and his parents added some money to help him. I agreed to the significantly reduced price because of the relationship and because I knew he was in a tough spot. It was significantly below what I could have received selling privately to a stranger. Now, about 2.5 months later, he’s telling me the engine developed a knocking noise. After inspection, there were bronze shavings in the oil filter, and he was told it may be a bearing failure. He also found online information about a potential recall involving connecting rod bearings for that model year.

Now, he’s torn about what to do.

I was never notified of any outstanding recall beyond what had already been completed, and I had no knowledge of an engine issue at the time of sale. The car was running normally when it left me, aside from a minor ticking I had been told previously was not urgent. He reached out respectfully and asked whether we can “find a solution that feels fair.” Here’s where I’m conflicted: I sold it as a private sale, no warranty. I disclosed known upcoming maintenance. I heavily discounted the price because of his situation. I did not know of any engine defect. But I could financially help a bit if I chose to. I feel terrible about his circumstances. I also feel like I’ve already shown significant generosity by selling far below market value. If this had been a stranger-to-stranger sale, there would be zero expectation of compensation. AITA?

Wow. That’s quite the situation.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think he should do.

This reader seems to think the guy may try to sue.

Here’s someone who turns the question around.

According to this comment, he’s already done enough.

As this person points out, the car was sold “as is.”

There’s nothing more to do.

He sold them the car in its current condition below market value. It’s their problem now.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.