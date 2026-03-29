Man Tells His Friend About Two Different Houses That He’s Considering Buying, But He Disagrees With His Friend About Which One Is Best

If you could buy a big house in a dangerous neighborhood or a small house in a safe neighborhood, which one would you choose?

In this story, one man is debating the answer to that question with his friend, and they have opposite opinions on the matter. The discussion got pretty intense!

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for calling my friend a moron when we were discussing neighborhoods? I’m in market to buy a house and I had a discussion with a friend while looking at options. There were two houses that I was interested in and were in my price range. One was much more nicer and larger and the other was smaller and not up to date. The nicer house is in a dangerous neighborhood and doesn’t have the best rated school, while the other house was in a very safe neighborhood with the best schools in the city.

He disagreed with his friend about which house to choose.

I said I’d rather take the smaller house because of the neighborhood statistic. My friend chimed in and said “it doesn’t matter”. I said “why? Of course it matters. I rather live in a safer neighborhood”. He said “Bro, statistics literally doesn’t matter, someone can come and break in your house in that safe neighborhood too. Anything can happen”.

The argument continued.

I said “yeah but I rather minimize my risks”. He said “It literally doesn’t matter, anything can happen”. Now we kept going on and on, I mentioned everything I know about statistics to him and he just wouldn’t understand and kept bringing up news articles.

His friend thought he won.

I genuinely had a headache and just told him I’m done speaking with him, and that he’s an actual moron. He then said “Ha, looks like you were too dumb to debate me. I won”. I simply can’t fathom some people are genuinely this dumb. He also thinks gambling is better than investing in diversified stocks and assets, so it’s a given.

Clearly the safe neighborhood with the great schools would be the better place to live. Obviously, you’re not 100% safe anywhere, but it would be safer than the other house. As far as calling his friend a moron, his friend didn’t seem offended, so I don’t think it’s a big deal.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person understands statistics.

Real estate is all about location.

One person thinks the friend is just arguing to argue.

Another person thinks the friend needs to work on his debating skills.

Being confidently wrong is not the same as being right.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.