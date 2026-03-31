Man Took In His Estranged Half-Sibling For Free After She Was Found Living In Her Car, But When Her Demands Kept Escalating, He Had To Draw A Line In His Own Home

Letting a family member move in for free is generous, but some people take that kindness for granted.

One man agreed to temporarily take in his estranged half-sister.

But when she began making increasingly unreasonable requests, he realized he was going to have to have an uncomfortable conversation to kick her back out.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH…adult sibling temporarily living in our nursery and wants more privacy overall My sibling Jessica, who has been estranged for almost a year because I annoyed her, recently reconnected with me. Jessica called me to say she was living in her car and asked if she could stay with me for four to five months for free, because she had a bad situation at work and had to leave.

So with a little hesitance, he agreed to let his sister stay.

I checked with my husband and my elderly mom to see if they were okay with her staying with us, since we all live together. They understood and said yes.

From the start, he tried to set expectations with Jessica.

I told Jessica we don’t have a lot of space and it’s messy, but we could offer a clean bed for the time being. We have a small baby (she’s aware of this), and our guest room is also a fully stocked nursery we use regularly and has our clothes in the closet. I agreed to remove some of our items from the wardrobe to make a little space for her as well.

Jessica also had a few ground rules of her own.

When Jessica came, she asked if I would agree to knocking and giving her a heads-up before we came inside to get anything while she was in the room. That sounded reasonable to me, so I said no problem at all.

But lately, Jessica’s requests have gotten a bit unreasonable.

Now Jessica wants us to ask her before we go inside, and not to go inside when she isn’t there. She’s gone all day (8-12 hours) and we need our things — diapers, wipes, clothes, and other essentials. I didn’t agree to this.

His family was already bending over backwards to accommodate her, and now she’s asking for even more.

We go inside no more than once a week or every other week so as not to bother her, which is already an inconvenience to us. Now Jessica is saying we need to call or text her so she knows when or if we go in or out of the room when she isn’t in the house.

So finally, he puts his foot down and confronts her about her unrealistic expectations.

I told her no. Our things are inside, I will absolutely let her know if she’s here, and she should put anything away she doesn’t want us to see. I assured her we would never go through her things. I simply said I can’t commit to that and need to access our things. I don’t believe I need to report my movements in my own house, in our baby’s space. My family has complained that she doesn’t help enough. At first I defended her, although her behavior is becoming increasingly uncomfortable. AITA?

Sounds like Jessica has overstayed her welcome.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user agrees that Jessica is acting waaaay out of line.

It’s very possible Jessica is up to no good.

This was always supposed to be a temporary favor, not a permanent solution.

Jessica should know that she already has it way better than she deserves.

This estranged sister has a lot to learn about gratitude.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.