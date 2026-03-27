Man Tries To Drive Out Of His Neighborhood To Go To Work, But Construction Workers Are Blocking The Road

Imagine leaving for work in the morning, but two construction workers are blocking the road with their trucks. What would you do if there was no other road you could take to get to work?

In this story, one couple encountered this exact situation, and the construction workers seemed completely unprepared for anyone to actually want to leave the neighborhood.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for trying to leave my neighborhood? Construction workers have been putting up new power lines along the road leading out of my neighborhood for about a month now. This morning when my wife and I tried to leave for work there were a couple trucks blocking the only exit. Two construction workers were standing in the middle of the road just talking to each other and ignoring us. After waiting a few seconds for them to notice us I gave up and tried to squeeze between the edge of the road and one of the trucks because there was enough space to get through.

One of the construction workers finally noticed.

One of the guys standing there yelled at me and I stopped. When I rolled down my window he asked, “What do you think you’re doing? Can’t you see I’m blocking the road?” I replied that I could see that but was trying to get to work. He then irritably informed me that I couldn’t, because they were working on the power lines further down the road and they didn’t want them to fall on anyone.

The construction workers had to know people would need to leave their houses.

I asked him how I was supposed to leave my neighborhood. And he walked away to confer with his buddy. I heard the guy who talked to me call me a dumb jerk and yelled that I could still hear him, but he just gestured over his shoulder like, “see what I mean?” When he came back he told me that I could go ahead, but if the power lines fell on my car, it’d be on me and I would need to move the cones back once I got through.

It was his wife’s turn to try.

I said I would just wait and backed up. My wife scooted forward and used her self proclaimed “young blonde girl” approach to sweet talk him and they let us out in two minutes. There was no power line construction between us and the main road.

Why were they even blocking the road if there was no construction work going on? That’s crazy!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person doesn’t think the construction workers could legally block the road.

Here’s a similar comment.

This person has a different take on the situation.

I completely agree.

You can’t tell people they can’t leave their neighborhood.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.