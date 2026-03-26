Man Was Working From Home, But His Partner Came Home Early And Whispered In His Ear, Completely Startling Him

Working from home has its perks and surprises.

The following story involves a man who currently works from home and lives with his partner.

When she came home early and quietly one night, he was caught off guard while in the middle of an IT call.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Screaming at a user… and they loved it. I am currently working from home as I recover from cancer. My kitchen table is my service desk and my flat is my office. It’s nice! My partner normally leaves the flat before I start and returns after I leave. This means I can happily work away on my own.

This man fell off his chair when his partner whispered into his ear.

A few minutes ago, I was helping a user with a DMS search issue. My partner had come home early and quietly. She whispered hello as she realized I was on a call. I screamed straight into the receiver and fell off my chair.

He was now dubbed the “screamer from IT.”

The user, when I explained what had happened, began laughing hysterically. He started telling those around him about the “screamer from IT.” Can’t wait to return to the office now.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

Lol. This user got an idea.

I would flip, says this person.

This person shares their opinion.

This person shares their personal experience.

Finally, short and sweet.

Nothing like a surprise greeting to turn a serious IT call into a comedy show.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.