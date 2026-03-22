Man Who Lives In Apartment Complex Likes To Blast Music While He’s Working On His Car, But A Lot Of His Neighbors Have Complained About The Noise

Imagine living in an apartment complex, and you like to work on your car. If you had a parking spot where you were allowed to work on your car, would you think that would also give you the right to make as much noise as you wanted to as long as it wasn’t during quiet hours?

In this story, one man likes to blast music while he’s working on his car, and his neighbors won’t stop complaining about it. He’s not sure if he’s really doing anything wrong.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for blasting my subwoofers in my own parking spot during non quiet hours at my apartment complex? So basically my car is my life. I have a tuned Subaru Impreza WRX STI that is my hobby, my transportation, my life. I’m more comfortable behind the wheel than I am in my own bed. Its not quite as fast as I want it but it looks amazing and the sound system is seriously as good as it can be.

He loves being able to work on his car.

I live in a large apartment complex in Tucson, I’m guessing probably 100 units or so. Not sure. Anyways the complex is really cool because a lot of places won’t let you work on your car. Well I can pay an extra premium every month to get a mechanics spot under shade. It’s an extra 2 bills a month but so worth it. When I work on my car I BLAST my system. It helps me think and focus.

He is respectful of quiet hours.

Also important to note our complex has quiet hours between and 10pm and 8am, I follow these to the letter but I do need to work on my car so some Saturday’s and Sunday’s I crank it from 8:01am to 9:59pm. I am not breaking any rules at all. I moved in in January and this Sunday was apparently a major problem. I had two people ask me to turn it down.

He tried to accommodate their requests.

I totally did but one came back and said its not the volume, it’s the bass, can I turn the bass down. I said I would try but I guess that wasn’t good enough because he came down a third time. Finally I told him I paid for the spot, I wasn’t breaking any rules, I’d only be out there until 10pm. He said his kids had to go to bed at 8:30 and the bass from my car was rattling his walls.

He didn’t want to turn the music off completely.

I told him I’d done my best to accommodate him but I was done. He told me he’d call the police (who never showed) and talk to management. I just stopped responding to him and cranked my system to drown our his barking. I worked on my car until 9:59 when I turned my system off.

The apartment manager talked to him about the situation.

I got an email from my apartment manager asking if she could come by. She’s really cool and I want to help her but I feel like I’m paying extra for the mechanics spot, I’m not breaking any rules and that guy had no right to talk to me like that. She said she managed a nice place and she’s gotten complaint after complaint about my car. I told her I was sorry but I was still well within my rights and not breaking rules.

Her suggestion seems reasonable.

She asked me to please consider for her sake using headphones Or earbuds if music is that important to me. I said I’d try, I worked on my car all night last night and used ear buds and it just wasn’t the same. I spent thousands of dollars and so much time to tune my system perfectly and to not use it when I want sucks. I want to help her out but am I even being a jerk in the first place?

I would answer yes, he is being a jerk to blast music until 10pm just because he paid extra for the spot. He paid for a particular spot that allows him to work on his car, but that doesn’t give him the right to blast music just because he wants to. The manager’s request to wear earbuds or headphones is completely reasonable. Everyone else shouldn’t be forced to listen to his music.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is exactly the point he seems to be missing.

This person tries to explain it in a way he might understand.

He really does need to be respectful of his neighbors.

If he doesn’t comply, this could lead to be a bigger problem for everyone.

The whole neighborhood shouldn’t be forced to listen to your music!

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.