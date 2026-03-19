Man Works Non-Stop For Twelve Hours A Day And Barely Has Energy For Chores Or Going To The Gym, So He Thinks Time Management Isn’t The Solution

Not all jobs drain people in the same way.

The following story involves a man who worked long days with nonstop tasks and barely any real downtime.

By the time he got home, he had no energy left for chores, the gym, or hobbies.

He thinks “time management” alone isn’t the solution to this situation.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Some jobs are more energy consuming that others. This is a simple truth many people dont seem to understand I get up at 6 AM and get home at 6 PM. I have a job where I work 95% of the time. Besides my 30-minute break, there are perhaps 20 minutes where I don’t work. The other 8 hours and 40 minutes or 9 hours and 40 minutes is non-stop work.

This man is completely drained from work when he gets home.

So when I get home, I am drained. No energy for doing the dishes, laundry, or cleaning. No energy to go to the gym. No energy to read. It’s just recharging from like 6 PM to 8 PM. Then, I do some small things and get ready for bed.

He thinks that if someone has time to go to the gym, it’s because their work is low intensity.

If you can do the gym before or after work five times a week, that’s fine. You might do household chores or read like 500 books in a year. But then, you have a low intensity job. That kind of job leaves you with energy at the end of the day.

He wants the people obsessed with “time management” to realize this.

Some jobs are more energy-draining than others. It would do the “time management” people good to realize that. This is just the reality.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person agrees with OP.

Here’s a different perspective from this person.

Here’s another valid point.

Finally, this is not fair at all, says this person.

You can’t schedule energy you don’t actually have.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.