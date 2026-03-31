Manager Called Out A Customer For Entering The Warehouse Despite A Sign That Says “No Customers,” But He Ignored Her And Used The Other Entrance

Store rules exist for a reason, and customers should know this.

The following story involves a manager who was working in a warehouse office.

Despite a sign that says “No customers,” a man came rushing in, looking for the bathroom.

She politely directed him to the restroom, but he continued to test her patience.

Read the full story below for all the details.

You’re a grown adult! There is never a bathroom in the store’s warehouse! I was in the warehouse at my store this afternoon when I heard the double doors swing open. In strolls a man in Jersey shorts and a white T-shirt. Immediately, I threw up a red flag. There’s a sign on both entrances to the warehouse stating “no customers.”

This manager pointed out where the customers’ restrooms were.

I gave him the benefit of the doubt and asked him sternly how I could help. He replied that he was looking for the bathroom. Now, I have never had to go into a big box store’s warehouse to use the bathroom, so I told him it was in the front left of the store and that he wasn’t allowed back here.

She followed him and saw him go into the other warehouse entrance.

He apologized and left. I followed him to the register nearby and watched as he tried going into the other warehouse entrance, which again is emblazoned with “no customers.” I lost it, projected my voice, and called out that that was still not the restroom. I told him he needed to go up front on the left.

She’s wondering why some customers can be annoying.

I was borderline annoyed. But thankfully, he finally figured it out and went to the restroom. What’s with people? Has anyone ever had to use a bathroom in a warehouse of a store before?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

This person chimes in.

Here’s an interesting thought.

And finally, short and simple.

Why don’t customers read signs?

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.