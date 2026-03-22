Man’s Annoying Next Door Neighbors Blast Loud Music, So He Blasts His Own Music Even Louder For A Full Hour

Imagine living next door to someone who has no consideration for their neighbors. What would you do if they blasted loud music and refused to turn it down? Would you call the non-emergency police line, try talking to them about the noise, or give them a taste of their own medicine?

In this story, one person ends up choosing the last option. Keep reading to see if it was effective or not.

Neighbors have loud music? Good thing I non-ironically love Rick Astley. My new neighbors have been playing some music with heavy bass pretty loud for the past few hours. I was trying to be cool about it and eventually just asked them nicely to turn it down a little. They brought it down to tolerable levels… for fifteen minutes.

Two can play that game!

I eventually took the sound bar from my television, faced it toward them and put it right up against the wall. Put on a 10 hour loop of Rick Roll goodness, cranked the volume to max and hopped in the shower. Got out and paused the loop for a sec. Woah! What a surprise! No more loud bass.

This is an example of effectively fighting fire with fire.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is funny!

Here’s a similar story but with a guitar.

Opera for the win!

Here’s some love for Rick Astley.

If you’re not neighborly, your neighbors won’t be either.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.