Mom Discovered Her Ex Had Known About His Fiancée’s Pregnancy For Weeks And Still Hadn’t Told Their Kids They Were Getting A New Sibling, So She Gave Him An Ultimatum To Tell The Kids Or She Would

Co-parenting only works when both parents put the kids first.

When a woman found out her ex’s fiancée was 32 weeks pregnant and he still hadn’t told their 11 and 5-year-old kids, she gave him one last chance to do the right thing himself.

So when he still decided to do nothing, she considered telling the kids herself.

Keep reading for the full story.

Would I be the ah if I told my kids they’re going to have a sibling in 4 ish weeks? My ex told me two weeks ago that his fiancée was 32 weeks pregnant. He still has not told our kids, aged 11 and 5. He already puts them second to the fiancée and her daughter, and doesn’t see ours as much as he should.

She’s immediately concerned that her ex is setting his kids up for a huge surprise.

I told him two weeks ago that they at the very least deserve time to adjust to such a big change that will certainly affect them. He saw them today and still said nothing, so I texted and asked when.

He puts off the deadline once again, and she doesn’t approve.

Now he’s saying they will tell all the kids in the first or second week of December, which would put her around 36 or 37 weeks pregnant. This is so incredibly dysfunctional. So, AITA if I tell him that if he doesn’t tell them tomorrow, I will?

This father doesn’t seem to care at all about the wellbeing of his kids.

Reddit is sure to have some strong opinions on this one.

These kids may end up blaming her if she chooses not to tell.

It’s time to get ahead of this situation before it gets out of hand.

An ultimatum may light a much-needed fire under her ex.

It’s clear to this commenter this ex is way in the wrong.

Some people are handed the opportunity to do the right thing and still manage to squander it.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.