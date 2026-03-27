Mother Packed Safe Foods For Her Baby Because Of A Severe Corn Allergy, But Her Husband’s Aunt Fed The Baby Cinnamon Buns Anyway, And Now The Baby Is In Pain With An Allergic Reaction

When it comes to a child’s allergies, most parents agree that following the rules around food is not optional.

So, what would you do if a family member fed your baby something without asking, even though they knew the child had serious food allergies? Would you let it go to keep the peace? Or would you consider confronting her because you had to deal with the consequences?

In the following story, one mother finds herself in this dilemma and is leaning toward the latter. Here’s the full scoop.

WIBTA if I told off my husband’s Aunt for feeding my child without consent. My baby (10-month-old male) has a severe non-IgE-mediated allergy to corn and all corn derivatives. Everyone in our family knows about his allergies. I have spent hours and hours researching and refining the foods my son can consume without having an allergic reaction (full body eczema, painful gas, blood, and mucous in the stool – absolute misery for about 72 hours after consumption). My husband took our kids (4F and 10mo M) to his family farm overnight while I had another commitment in town. I had prepared and sent all the baby’s food to ensure he was eating safe foods and wouldn’t have a reaction (hello, postpartum anxiety).

When her husband left for a few minutes, his aunt fed the baby.

For context, this is a large dairy farm operation with multiple homes on the property. His aunt and uncle live in one house, and his grandparents live in another. After breakfast at his Aunt’s house, our son was starting to get fussy for a bottle. My husband had washed the bottles and left them to dry at his Grandma’s house. He ran over between the houses (about 300m away) to grab a clean bottle for my son. He was gone for less than 3 minutes total. When he returned, his aunt was bragging about how much our son LOVED her cinnamon buns. My husband argued with her, saying that he has allergies, and he can’t be given food all Willy nilly without one of us present to check ingredients.

Now, she wants to confront his aunt.

She claimed he would be totally fine because it was only a few bites. So here I am 24 hours later with my distraught baby screaming in pain all day, covered in an eczema flare, and pooping blood. I want to reach out to his aunt and tell her how reckless, neglectful, and shady it was to feed our baby ANYTHING without our consent or presence. It especially infuriates me that she did it so sneakily in the mere couple of minutes it took him to run out to grab a bottle. I was in a blind rage when my husband told me what happened. AITA?

Wow! That was actually very reckless of her.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about this whole thing.

This reader would send photos to the family.

For this person, people like this are pretty common.

Yet another reader who would send photos of the outcome.

Here’s someone who would send a video.

She needs to confront her because causing pain like that for a child is absolutely unacceptable.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.