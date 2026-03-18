Neighbor Keeps Texting Them To “Keep It Down” at 8:30 PM, So She Starts Ignoring the Messages and Living Normally

Living in a converted house means sharing walls, but it also means accepting a certain level of everyday noise.

A 28-year-old woman says her downstairs neighbor keeps texting her and her roommate at night asking them to quiet down…even when they’re just walking around, bringing in luggage, or talking at a normal volume. The requests usually start around 8:30 p.m., which she feels is far from unreasonable living hours.

Read on for the story.

AITAH for not wanting to be quiet in my apartment? I (28f) live in an apartment, but it’s not a traditional apartment. It’s a house that was converted into an apartment, the top floor is one and the bottom is another – I’m on the top floor with a roommate (27F). Recently one of the tenets downstairs (22F) has been sporadically texting us asking us to keep it down at night anytime between 8:30-10:30pm. I’d understand this if we were banging around, but we are just existing in our apartment, walking around, and talking at a normal level occasionally.

Wow, rude.

For example, my roommate came home from dinner at 8:30 and we got a text asking if we were stomping around & I have friends in town currently and I picked them up from the airport and shortly after we got a text (assuming this is from bringing luggage in). I can’t stop my life & they are my roommates so I shouldn’t have to tell/ask them if I am having people over. They’ve sent a few passive aggressive texts reminding us that they are fine with noise during the day, but at night we need to remember people are trying to sleep.

Really now?

I feel like this isn’t really our problem as we are separate apartments & they can’t expect us to stop our lives after 8:30 because they go to bed early. The only reason they have our numbers is because we are all in one house (not connected internally, there are outside stairs) and have completely separate leases. They also will randomly stay up until 11 having parties or singing karaoke & we never once have said something because it’s just part of living in an apartment imo.

Hypocrite, much?

I’m worried they’re going to say something to the landlord (31F) , so part of me wants to get ahead and say something first just filling her in on the situation but telling her it’s not a big deal and not to say anything. More so she’s aware if they do say something to her. They aren’t my roommates and if it were a normal apartment complex they wouldn’t have our contact information. AITAH for starting to ignore their texts and continuing about our normal lives at the same reasonable volume we are doing it?

With the neighbor hinting that nighttime noise should basically stop once they go to bed, she’s wondering if she’s being inconsiderate or if this is simply part of apartment living that the downstairs tenant needs to accept.

Redditors have mixed feelings.

This person (and most people) say NTA.

This person says ESH.

And this person says YTA.

When someone expects a house-level silence in an apartment after 8:30 PM, the real problem might not be the noise…it’s the expectations.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.