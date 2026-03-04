Old Dad Promised To Give His Daughter His Guitar, But Ended Up Giving It To Her Stepbrother Instead

Parents shouldn’t make promises they can’t keep!

AITAH for cutting off my father and step-family after he gave my inheritance to my stepbrother? I am a 52yo woman. When I was 10 my parents divorced, dad leaving mom for a woman w/kids that were older than me and my sister, essentially they didn’t live at home(important for later).

My whole early childhood my dad had a guitar. Nothing fancy, an old Telecaster from the 60s. He promised it to me for as long as I can remember. My stepbrother, Ronnie(real name because who cares), plays and I don’t. The argument started when I was 16, he thinks he should get it because he plays, and I think I should get it because, well, its my dad and its been promised to me. About 15 years ago my sister and I went down for a visit and both stepsiblings and my dad and stepmom sat down with us and we went through the house dividing up what we wanted. I ONLY WANTED THE GUITAR.

Not either of the classic cars, not the juke box, nothing but the guitar. We argued for a couple hours before Ronnie gave in and shut up about it. It was all written down and we all signed it. I never brought it up again. Christmas of 2023 my dad came up for a visit. We spent plenty of time together. When he was with my mom and sister he casually mentioned “hey, I gave the guitar to Ron”… my mom and sis were speechless. After a bit, they asked if he was going to tell me, he said he didn’t think it was important. After he left, my mom told me. I was so angry, I cant even describe it.

He called me after a few days and said “hey, you don’t mind that I gave the guitar to Ronnie, do you?” I said “yes, yes I do.” And that he better get it back. Well, that turned into a whole thing. Ronnie had been bugging my dad about it every weekend for months and since I hadn’t asked about it in a long time, he figured I didn’t want it anymore. Yeah, I didn’t ask about it because my dad is STILL ALIVE. Do you bug relatives for inheritances while they’re still alive? I don’t. So, after a lot of back and forth, I told him to forget it but never to txt me again. He texts me every holiday and birthday, but I ignore him. Am I the AH?

