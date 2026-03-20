Older Sister Grew Tired Of Her Parents Constantly Overlooking Her Siblings’ Bad Behavior, But She Finally Spoke Up When They Mocked Her Academic Failure

Being the older sibling often means biting your tongue more than you’d like.

One young woman was growing fed up with her parents constantly favoring her misbehaving siblings.

So when she heard her younger brother and sister mocking her over a recent academic failure, she finally snapped and called them out.

But of course, her parents weren’t on her side.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA: I Don’t like my siblings and I made them very aware. I [18F] have three siblings, two of which I absolutely hate. Firstly, my brother [14M]. My brother from a young age didn’t have a set male influence. My father is a horrible person who set the worst example for my brother.

Lately, her brother has started to exhibit some of the same bad behavior her father did.

My brother is toxic to the whole family. He will make every event about him, and he misbehaved to the point he had to go to a special children’s school. My parents are working to diagnose him with autism, but doctors have denied diagnosing him because he does not show the signs.

Yet his horrible behavior continues and it heavily impacts his other siblings.

He misbehaves at least once a week, having fits where he will run away and even break his siblings’ things. He never received a big enough punishment in my eyes, the worst being getting his phone confiscated but given back within 24 hours.

Still, she feels like her brother is unfairly rewarded, despite being such a troublemaker.

The same budget is set on him for Christmas and birthdays, even when my mother has three high-achieving children who get the same as him. Secondly, my sister [11F]. She is spoiled to the level that I cannot stand her.

One example of this is how she responds to even the most lavish gifts.

This Christmas she received a laptop, and her response was not “thank you.” Instead, it was that the laptop was too small for her liking and wasn’t enough for her.

She makes other kids’ life a nightmare too.

She bullied people in her school and has told me I am the worst big sister many times when I have punished her while babysitting. She bullies my younger sister [6F] by calling her a baby and a “little *****.”

But here’s where the real drama comes in.

Now you may be asking why I would be the AH. One afternoon I was babysitting for my mum and heard the two of them talking about how I am the “golden child” and that I am the least favourite because I recently failed my A-levels. This is still a tough subject for me, and I’ve made them aware.

That’s when she couldn’t hold her composure any longer.

I broke it up immediately, but not before telling them they were the worst siblings that I could ask for and that they need to learn to have some modesty and manners. My sister and brother won’t talk to me.

Of course, her mother took her siblings’ side.

When my mother came home, she told me I have no right to talk to them like that because I am not their parent and that what they were saying was simply “gossip.” I was told not to return until I had apologized. AITA?

This family dynamic sounds completely dysfunctional.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter thinks that the sooner she can get away from this family, the better.

There just isn’t much you can do to fix bad parenting.

Leave it to a dysfunctional family to blame the person who finally speaks up.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.