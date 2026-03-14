Partner’s Sister Lied About A 1-Hour Drive That Turned Into 3, So They Refused To Drive Her Home And Now They’re “The Bad Guy”

Being the only person with a car in the group can quickly turn into being everyone’s personal chauffeur.

When their partner’s sister asked for a quick ride to help stranded friends, it sounded manageable…until the “nearby town” suddenly became a completely different place, adding two unexpected hours to the trip.

By the time they finally made it back, exhausted from the detour, they set a boundary: they’d drop her at the store, but they weren’t driving her home.

Read on for the story.

AITAH for setting a boundary and refusing to drive my partner’s sister home? So I (26NB) am the only person currently in my immediate surrounding with a car and license. My partner’s (30M) sister (25F) currently doesn’t have a car. Her last car was impounded for fines she didn’t pay. (For context, i’m not leaving someone incapable of driving, FAaFO.) Anyways, she asked me to bring her into town a couple days ago to get groceries. I don’t mind helping where it counts, but there’s a limit.

Naturally.

The long and short is she asked me if I could help her friends who were stranded first. She gave me a town name, which was just under an hour from my location. So, I agree, given i’ll be compensated; and the friends are chill.

All is well.

Apparently as i’m driving and we’re almost to said town, she says it’s actually a different town. She claimed she didn’t know, but that’s on her to communicate. It’s not a small difference, either. It took me an extra 2 hours to and from. So when I finally got back homeward, I dropped her off at the store and then told her I wasn’t bringing her home (which is roughly 30 minutes away) because I was exhausted from the unexpected 3 hour detour.

Fair.

She managed to find someone to drive her within 5 minutes. Her friend, S (40F) is now mad at my partner and basically telling him to ‘talk some sense into me’. So, I just gotta know, AITAH here?

On Reddit, the bigger question isn’t about a 30-minute ride…it’s about whether someone who changes a three-hour plan mid-drive should expect unlimited favors afterward.

This person says this is complete BS.

This person can’t understand how they don’t feel guilty.

And this person says never again.

If you turn a one-hour favor into a three-hour road trip, you don’t get to demand a chauffeur for the return leg.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.