Resident Living In An HOA Is Upset About A Tacky Commercial Van, But The Van’s Owner Is The HOA President

Most HOA stories I read involve someone in the HOA complaining about a nit-picky HOA president or HOA board member who is making a fuss about something that’s not really a big deal. Today’s story is pretty much the opposite.

In this story, someone who lives in an HOA thinks it’s actually the HOA president who is brining down the neighborhood and making the community look bad.

Keep reading for all the details.

Need advice: HOA President neighbor parks his commercial van directly in front of my townhome My “neighbor from hell” also happens to be the HOA president. Here’s the issue: He owns 3 vehicles. Two fit in his garage, but he leaves his large commercial van parked directly in front of my townhome every single day. The van has huge decals with the word “service” splashed across it, making it a total eyesore in an otherwise well-maintained neighborhood with a ton of rules and regulations.

OP tried to be nice about it.

I’ve asked him nicely if he could park it in the designated extra parking in the back (there’s plenty of space), but he flat-out refuses. His excuse? He says he needs it right out front so his home security cameras can record if anyone “messes with his van.” The HOA meeting is this Tuesday, and I already know his defense will be: “It’s a public road, I can park there if I want.”

It does seem odd that an HOA president would be the one bringing down the neighborhood.

I feel like it undermines the whole point of having rules if the HOA president is the one making the neighborhood look tacky. Is there anything I can do in this situation? I live in Beaverton, OR, if that helps with local rules/regulations. Would love advice, whether it’s legal, strategic, or even how to bring this up effectively at the meeting.

Is there anyway to get the HOA president to move the van, or is it hopeless?

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

This is really all you can do.

It comes down to whether or not it’s against the rules.

If the neighbor can’t be forced to move the car, OP could get petty.

This person would get security cameras.

Another person loves one particular rule in their HOA bylaws.

There’s no point in complaining if nobody’s breaking the rules.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.