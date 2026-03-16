Restaurant Hostess Must Take Frequent Bathroom Breaks Due To Medical Reasons, But Management Held A Meeting About It And Warned Her That It Was “Becoming A Problem”

It’s hard to focus on doing your job well when you feel like your basic needs are being monitored.

So, what would you do if your managers started implying that your frequent but short bathroom breaks were “becoming a problem?” Would you make it a point to use the restroom less? Or would you consider just finding a new job?

In the following story, one hostess finds herself facing this exact decision and is unsure what to do. Here’s what’s going on.

One of my managers seems to be bothered by my bathroom breaks I work for a family-owned restaurant as a host, and I really do like it so far. The manager who hired me recognized immediately from the interview that I’m incredibly experienced and competent in this role. After almost every shift, he compliments my performance. Now this is where my issue comes in,

She has a few health problems.

I pee… like a lot. I’m very prone to UTIs as well, so if I am made to hold my bladder, chances are I could wake up the next day with a UTI. The professionals I’ve seen for it at my university’s clinic (I do not have a urologist yet, im waiting to have a diagnostic surgery done) have told me it is important for me to go to the bathroom as soon as I feel the urge to, to prevent getting another UTI. I also have IBS since birth. I was at the host stand with a different manager yesterday, and told her I needed to run to the restroom really quickly. I mean, it takes me less than 5 minutes.

And it happened again!

She told me I could go, but I had to leave my phone with her while I went because she and the other higher-ups had a meeting, and it’s “unfortunately becoming a problem.” I didn’t ask her to elaborate because I just really wanted to pee and get back to what I was doing.

The SAME THING happened again tonight. I told my other host at the stand that I was running to the restroom. Again, I was probably only in there for 5 minutes. I get back to the host stand, and my manager is there, telling me that I need to find a manager and let them know when I was going to the restroom because it was “becoming a problem.”

Now, she’s not sure how she feels about the job.

Another host was at the stand. I have never left it unattended. What does she mean by “becoming a problem?” My bathroom breaks are quick, and when I am in the restroom, I make it a point to also restock everything and make sure it is tidy (duty as host) to essentially kill two birds with one stone. I also feel so uncomfortable that they had a meeting, implied that they brought up my bathroom habits, and didn’t even think to ask me privately about my bathroom breaks. I honestly did like this place, but this whole situation has made me feel very uncomfortable and far less trusting of my management.

Yikes! That last thought is a little weird.

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit feel about what’s going on with her.

This person finds it bizarre and controlling.

Here’s some advice from this reader.

According to this comment, she needs an ADA accommodation.

Yet another person talking about ADA accommodations.

She may need to find a new job because it doesn’t seem like that manager is going to change her ways.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.