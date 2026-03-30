Retail Employee Is Undeniably Good At His Job, But His Attitude Could Do With A Little Work

Regardless of whether you’re a janitor or a surgeon, or anything in between, there’s likely to be one part of your job you don’t like.

Whether it’s a difficult colleague, endless paperwork, or bureaucracy that simply makes things harder than they need to be, we all have these gripes and, at times, they can really get on our nerves.

But a part of working life is that literally you are selling your time, and while you’re doing so, you need to abide by the policies that the company – or your managers – lay out for you.

We all agree to this when we sign our contracts, like it or not.

However, the grocery store employee in this story really does not like that fact.

Read on to find out why.

AITA – boss keeps telling me to do work (hear me out) I’ve been working this retail job in a grocery store for a bit over a year now, and have learned how to do my job quite well by this point. One of my bosses has even recommended that I become a manager. However, another of my bosses has been treating me quite differently.

Let’s see what work is like for this employee.

Oftentimes, I’m working by myself in my department, and am able to finish my mandatory work well before I need to leave. But this being a retail job, and with me by myself, I’m hesitant to do anything that would keep me from the counter for a while. So I take a seat or lean on something where I can see if any customers are coming, but comfortable enough so that I can read stuff or whatever on my phone.

Read on to find out why this is an issue for one of the managers.

The boss I have a problem with will come by to check on me every half an hour on shifts that we have together. If she doesn’t see me doing something right then and there, she’ll look around the department for anything for me to do for about ten minutes, and list off a bunch of tasks that I can get done in five. I honestly feel like she’s wasting both of our times just so she can harass me, but I wanna know if I’m alone on this. AITA?

It sucks sometimes if you’re an efficient worker, but it’s generally considered that you’re at your workplace to work, and that’s what you should be doing.

It might feel to this employee like their manager is picking on them by finding them jobs to do, but that is her job.

And leaning against the wall on your phone while you’re supposed to be working? That’s not a great look to customers.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person gave him a reality check.

While others, who’ve done his job before, were shocked at his attitude.

Meanwhile, this assistant manager gave him a good talking to.

He needs to adjust his expectations of work – especially retail work.

Because the truth is, there’s always something to do, and managers are expected to enforce that.

If he wants time to lean and scroll on his phone, perhaps retail work isn’t for him.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.