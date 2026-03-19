She Was So Happy To Help An Elderly Customer, But She Quickly Regretted That Decision

Many customers can be quite obstinate- especially those in a certain age group.

How would you handle a customer that was never happy with what you gave them? One woman recently shared her experience with an annoying customer like this on Reddit. Here’s what went down.

Old People are the WORST to deal with!!

I am a travel agent so I book people’s lodging and golf rounds in the area.

This 75 year old man sent in a request for a quote in December for himself and his wife.

His exact words in the proposal were: “We don’t like cheap stuff. A good size king bed and large room”.

Okay, big spender.

So what do I do?

I quote him for a 4 nights stay at our local Residence Inn which has one king bed, a living room, and small kitchen.

The typical Residence style suite.

I also include 3 rounds of golf at some of our nicer courses.

Seems like that’s what the request called for.

It’s not the most expensive courses we offer, but definitely not the cheaper, lower-end courses.

He responds with: “For the hotel, we don’t need such a big suite. Since we are 75 years old, we are not top players. So Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus’ class is not for us”.

Sounds like this guy isn’t really getting it.

For you non-golfers out there, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus courses are just the course designers…this really means nothing except the style of play.

I realllllyyyy want to be petty and respond with: “Oh I am sorry, I must’ve misread ‘a large room’ and ‘not cheap stuff'”.

There really is no pleasing some people. Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this one.

A not-so-surprising amount of comments could relate.



Though one person pointed out the writing on the wall.



One boomer got a good laugh out of it all.



Another noted a popular pattern.



However, there was some passive aggression involved.



She’s just trying to get them where they need to go.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.