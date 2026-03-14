She Worked Her Way To The Top Of A Toxic Workplace, But Now She’s Realizing It Wasn’t Worth It

Most people spend more time at work than home, and that can become mentally taxing after awhile.

How would you handle your boss and colleague conspiring against you?

One woman recently shared her less than ideal reaction to this exact situation. Here’s what went down.

Well I finally snapped at my boss today and she removed me from the WhatsApp group!

I am a dentist, and my boss has been yelling at me for the silliest things in front of my staff and assistants.

Every time I take it and apologize, until today.

That’s not the type of vibe you’d expect at a dentist’s office.

So, there is another senior dentist who works with me, she is my colleague, a specialist and has 20 years of experience.

She’s mean low key, she constantly talks about my treatment plan behind my back with the owner, and is constantly trying to backstab me.

Aren’t they both in the same business of fixing teeth?

This time around, my colleague felt comfortable enough to yell at me in front of the staff herself.

This was just because I referred something to her and she felt like it needs to be referred to another specialist.

So I had enough, and yelled back louder.

This reaction sounds long overdue.

The owner, without listening to my side of the story, decided to take my colleague’s side who has been working with her for 3 years and she ended up yelling at me too, so I finally yelled back at her.

On the way home I cried my heart out since this is only my second job, and I wasn’t expecting to get into a situation like this!

Confrontation can be super emotionally taxing.

Every evening the front desk sends schedule for the next day, I did not open the group.

After two hours, my boss removed me.

I feel so humiliated, I don’t know if I should go in tomorrow or if I should just take a sick day.

That boss should feel humiliated for using Whats App for scheduling. Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this one.

Some comments were well-meaning.



One person provided perspective.



Someone in a similar situation was helpful.



And someone laid out an action plan.



She’s worked too hard for this to be her situation.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.