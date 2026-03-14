Skeptical Friend Kept Asking For Sources During Casual Conversations, So His Friends Accused Him Of Not Trusting Anyone

Not every “fun fact” stands up to scrutiny.

After repeatedly questioning his friends’ “science-based” claims and asking for sources, one skeptic found himself accused of not trusting anything at all.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for asking my friends where they get their information from when they tell me things? My friends sometimes say things that I have later validated as partially or fully incorrect. For example, they said, “Of course there are blind bats. Why else would the saying ‘blind as a bat’ exist?”

This man often pushes back against these claims.

I have gotten into the habit of asking, “Oh, where did you hear that?” or “Really? Are you sure?” After some time, they have picked up on me often questioning their facts and asking where they learned said thing.

He finds his friends don’t always have the most reputable sources of information.

When their response is Google AI, I openly refute that as a source, as I have found it is unreliable. Sometimes I find the information is copy-pasted from one site, but other times there is differing information.

He knows it’s impossible to be perfect, but still he feels like his friends should do better.

I admit always citing your source can be annoying. I don’t do it with literally everything.

Lately, though, his skepticism is causing problems in the friend group.

A recent comment that sparked this post was my friend saying, “You really don’t trust anything, do you?” I responded, “I am allowed to ask where people get their information from.” AITA?

Skepticism isn’t always a bad thing.

What did Reddit think?

This user questions whether this is really something worth arguing about.

On the other hand, accuracy is always something that’s worth striving for.

Maybe there’s nothing wrong with a little fact check.

In an age of misinformation, the truth is important.

Skepticism isn’t a crime, but maybe he could soften his tone for the sake of friendship.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.