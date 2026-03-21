Tech Support Guy Got A Call About A “Possessed Keyboard” Typing On Its Own, But When He Got There, He Figured Out The Real Cause

Technical problems can feel like a mystery for the tech unsavy.

In this case, a caller actually said her keyboard seemed to be possessed.

So, of course, someone had to go there check the situation.

Let’s see what the real problem was.

nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn A call comes in, a user reports her keyboard is going erratic, it is “possessed.” I take a stroll down to the office bearing a new replacement keyboard. I get there and I begin to make sure that it is indeed a faulty keyboard, and not just some gunk sticking the key down. I open up notepad and immediately I am barraged by “…nnnnnnn…”

But there wasn’t OP didn’t see at first.

Everything seems fine otherwise, this keyboard is the same model as the replacement I brought over, so relatively new, no sticky keys either. Very well, a faulty keyboard it is. Until… …Until I move the tower and notice a second, wireless keyboard sitting on the side of it, laying flat on the floor, with a stack of papers and a tissue box sitting atop.

Bingo!

I pull it out and notice the n barrage has stopped on the screen. I press the N key once again and an n is added to the word file. Exorcism was performed, demons were banished, am now priest.

He’s the excelsorcist!

What does Reddit think about this?

Ongoing investigation.

Imagine it if it were ‘a’.

Maybe this was someone’s petty revenge.

“You shall not N!”

Because that’s super important.

Someone shares an experience.

So many issues could be solved by just looking around.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.