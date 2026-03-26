Teen Asked Family Members Not To Eat The Bread He Bought With His Own Money, But The Family Ate It Anyway And Called Him Disrespectful For Hoarding It

Some households have an unspoken rule that what’s yours is everyone’s — whether you like it or not.

When a teen spent their own saved money on a small expensive treat and simply asked the family to check before eating it, not everyone thought that was a reasonable request.

What followed was a masterclass in double standards and disappearing baked goods.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for asking my family members to ask before eating my bread? So I have been saving up some of my money, and I thought I would get some blueberry sweet bread. It’s not that big, and it was pretty expensive, so I asked them if they could ask before eating some because I probably was not going to get any for a bit after that.

They agreed at first, but before long, trouble began brewing.

They did make some comments but they agreed, because they also got their own snacks and they were pretty chill about it. But then a couple days later my mom came up to me and said the wife of one of the family members came up to her and said that I was being disrespectful.

Now his family started to feel entitled to the bread.

She said they should be allowed to eat some without having to ask, and that the daughter was so upset about me not sharing. Mind you, they got an entire thing of cupcakes that same day and I was not allowed to touch it because it was only for the daughter.

Before long, they just disregarded his feelings altogether.

Not only that, when I came home from school not even 2 days later, it was gone. I obviously got pretty upset about this, but my mom says I’m being too dramatic and that it is just bread. AITA?

Sharing is caring, but only with permission.

What did Reddit have to say?

Sweet treats hold a lot of power.

It may be time to just start hiding the snacks.

His food is his food.

The double standard is pretty glaring.

He saved up, spoke up, and still ended up with nothing but crumbs and a lecture

If there’s one thing that makes life worth living, it’s a sweet treat.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.