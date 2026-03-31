Teen Is Expected To Maintain High Grades And Manage A Packed Schedule, But When Her Parents Keep Forcing Her To Attend Their Weekly Social Gatherings, She Starts To Feel Overwhelmed And Pushes Back

Being a teenager can be tough when you’re trying to balance school, work, and family expectations.

So, how would you feel if your parents kept dragging you places you didn’t even want to go, preventing you from having a social life or enough study time? Would you just deal with it? Or would you speak up and let them know how you feel?

In the following story, a teenage girl finds herself in this exact situation. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for crashing out over my parents hanging out with their friends every week and dragging me along. I (15F) am starting to really resent my parents for their weekly need to meet up with their friends. They are the kind of people who do not really have hobbies and are always stressed out, so I was really happy that they found a way to relax. However, this year, as school gets more serious, I find myself really hating these weekly potluck things that I am forced to attend because my parents “don’t feel comfortable” leaving me alone that late at night. On weekends, I work in the morning and try to dedicate at least 4-ish hours to studying, leaving time for breaks and stuff. My parents say I have time between work (which I end at around 2 pm) and 6 pm, when we leave.

She and her parents have high expectations for her.

I rarely get to spend any time with my friends as a teenager, and I rarely go out or do anything that isn’t studying. This may be a fault of my own time management, but at this point in my life, I don’t want to change my habits because this is a very crucial time for me. Not to mention, my parents’ standards for my grades are very high. They expect 95+ regularly, and in sciences and maths, anything below 97 is not very impressive to them. I am aiming for a very competitive university program as well, and they know and encourage this. I have a test pretty much every week, and if I do not dedicate all my time to it, I won’t do as well as I want to, which stresses me out even more.

When she brings it up, they get upset with her.

I find myself cancelling even the little hangouts I have with my own friends, only for my parents to spring another event with their friends on me at the last minute. Or if I don’t cancel before they tell me, I end up having to make time for studying. I feel like all I’m doing is being dragged to my parents’ hangouts or studying. I am very stressed out, and my mental health has been very bad. I find myself withdrawing from everything, and my parents basically called me an antisocial weirdo and told me to “get over it.” They get angry when I bring up how stressed I am and just tell me to skip my free time, so I have enough time to attend.

At this point, she feels like it’s getting excessive.

The kids there aren’t much better. They are constantly screaming and begging me to play with them, so I virtually get no time to myself. When I bring this up, they get very angry and tell me that this is their only form of fun and that they do a lot for me, such as hosting my friends and driving me places. Which is true, but that happens barely once a month. They are not sacrificing 6 hours of sanity a week and having to sacrifice their own time. I am all for my parents having fun, but I feel like dragging me along every week is excessive. AITA?

Eek! Sounds like they need to put themselves in her shoes.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about this whole thing.

That’s a fair question.

For this person, it’s more about her mental health.

According to this GenXer, she should be able to stay at home.

This reader thinks she’s in the right.

Her parents need to chill out.

It seems like they have a good kid, and they’re putting unnecessary stress on her.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.