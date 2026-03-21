Temperamental Boss Throws Screaming Fits Whenever Things Didn’t Go His Way, So A Fed-Up Employee Treated Him Like A Toddler Having A Tantrum

Some adults behave worse than little children.

The employee in this story had a boss who threw an adult tantrum every time things didn’t work out the way he wanted them to. When he finally had enough, he answered his boss in a way that perfectly suited a toddler in the middle of a meltdown.

Read the full story below.

Behaving like a child? Then.. My ex-boss was one of the most toxic, abusive, narcissistic people I have ever met and an absolute man-child. He would have hours-long screaming meltdowns at least once a week over demands that were impossible to fulfill. I’m not talking like “complete work in tight deadlines” or unreasonable demands. I mean, just for one example, he wanted everything within reach of his desk for convenience and could not accept that we couldn’t make two or more objects occupy the same physical space. “Can’t you just… do magic with it?” Sorry, boss, you don’t pay me magic wages.

He wouldn’t listen to reason.

Oh, but when we tried to talk to him about it and the intolerable working conditions, we were “too sensitive,” “I’m not shouting AT YOU, I’m just shouting,” or sometimes, “Aw, poor baby, boo hoo, are you a grumpy bum today, little precious?” Just absolute adult-toddler behaviour.

One day, he has once again bodged something, and it’s come back to bite him on the back. And once again, he’s all, “I blame everyone but myself,” demanding we fix his mistake and whining about how we always make it so hard. I ask him what the problem is, he tells me what he’s done (eventually, after several rounds of “I just want it to do XYZ” without explaining what’s stopping him from JUST doing it), and it is, ONCE AGAIN, because he’s wanting it to do something it’s not capable of doing.

Not because it’s poor quality, not because it doesn’t have that feature, but because it’s conceptually impossible. There is no way for this thing nor any other thing to JUST DO XYZ. And he’s wasted hours already trying to get it to obey him.

This employee finally responded to his boss’s toddler-like tantrum.

I’ve given this man every care I have and have exhausted my supply. I turn to him with wide eyes and an open mouth. I put on a babyish voice, soft and lispy and whisper like I’m in shock: “Oh NO… you a silly dumb dumb head.” My colleague, who also has to put up with his behavior, just crumples with laughter and watches all hell break loose between the boss and me. Still worth it, though.

This boss needs a babysitter, not employees.

Let’s read what other people’s reactions to this story on Reddit.

This person appreciates the story.

This person is not quite impressed.

A reader wants more detail.

Here’s a valid question.

And here’s an idea.

Act like a toddler, get treated like a toddler.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.