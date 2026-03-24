Tenant Came Home To Find A Neighbor Parked In His Covered Spot, So Tenant Reported Him To The Landlord And Now There’s Drama

Some people seem to treat rules as suggestions rather than real boundaries.

One tenant was enraged to find a neighbor’s boyfriend had parked in the spot he was paying monthly for.

So after multiple attempts to reason with him, he decided his next call needed to be to the landlord.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for reporting my neighbor? At my apartment complex there are covered parking spots that you can rent for $10 a month. I’ve lived here for 2 1/2 years and have had my reserved spot since living here. A few months ago a group of college kids moved into the empty apartment below mine.

The worst part is that these kids don’t seem to respect the established parking rules.

One of the residents, the boyfriend of one of the girls who also resides there, is kind of a jerk and acts like he is exempt from the fact the covered spots are reserved and just parks wherever he wants. After one particular bad day (a Sunday), I came home to find him parked in my spot.

So the renter decides to confront him.

So after having to park in the overflow lot, I marched to his apartment and knocked on the door, but he didn’t answer. So I waited a bit longer until his girlfriend returned and tried again—no answer.

He tells another neighbor how upset he is, but she doesn’t seem to understand.

So I was venting later on to another neighbor and said I was going to report him to our landlord on Monday when the office opened. She said I’d be an AH if I did that and should give him a few days to see if he’d move his car.

He doesn’t agree with this approach at all.

I explained to her it’s the principle of the matter. He knew I parked there since he’d seen me do it over the course of the last few months, and I pay for my spot.

So he decided to go through with his original plan, which ends up ruffling some feathers.

So when Monday rolled around, I reported him. Now both neighbors are mad at me. So AITA?

This sounds like a fair next step.

What did Reddit think?

This user thinks the parking violator more than deserved a formal report to the landlord.

A real AH move would have been just towing the car without asking.

The landlord needs to have the final say on these matters.

Rules are for everyone to follow, not just some people.

A paid parking spot is most definitely not free real estate.

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