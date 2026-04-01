This Man Stayed In His Friends’ Airbnb Because They Insisted He Didn’t Have To Pay, But One Friend Tried To Collect Payment After A Few Days

Group trips can sometimes get complicated when money is involved.

In this story, a man joined his friends in attending a big event in the city.

He refused to stay with them in their Airbnb to save money, but they insisted he could stay for free

But after a few days, one of his friends is telling a different version of the story.

Check out the full details below.

AITA for refusing to pay my share of the Airbnb after my friend offered to let me stay for free when I said I couldn’t afford it? There was a big event in the city. The city is a decent distance away. It is about 1.5 hours away by train. Eight of us were planning to go.

This man told his friends he wouldn’t stay in the Airbnb due to financial challenges.

One guy, Dan, suggested we book an Airbnb and we split the cost eight ways. It would cost about $70 each. I have honestly been bad at saving my money. I am trying to make an effort to spend less. So, I told everyone upfront that if they wanted to do the Airbnb, they could go for it. I said I would just take the train home after the event.

Everyone started convincing him to stay the night.

After the event ended, I started saying goodbye to everyone. I told them I was heading to the train station. Suddenly, everyone started trying to convince me to stay at the Airbnb. I firmly said no and said I was trying to save money. I said I was going home.

Dan added that the house was already paid for, so he could just stay for free.

Then, Dan specifically told me they had already ordered it anyway. He told me to just stay for free since they were going to pay regardless. I was not going to argue with a free place to chill. So I said okay. I ended up sleeping on the floor because there were not enough beds. I made a dodgy sleeping bag out of blankets and pillows.

Dan asked him to pay his share a few days later.

A couple of days later, Dan messaged me asking where my $70 was for the night. I was pretty confused. I reminded him that he literally said I could stay for free. That was why I stayed. He said he was just trying to be nice. And that he was still expecting me to pay my share anyway.

He refused and argued that he didn’t mean to stay.

I then told him straight up that I was not paying anything. I would have taken the train home if I knew I had to pay. He knew that because I said it multiple times before the trip.

Things escalated quickly.

Now, he is calling me a cheap user. He says I am taking advantage of him. He also says that if I were a good friend, I would pay up because it is only fair. I feel like I should not owe him a cent. He made the offer. If he did not mean it, he should not have said anything. I also slept on the floor, so the Airbnb obviously was not meant to include me anyway.

Now, he’s accused of being a jerk.

I am not trying to scam anyone. I genuinely planned to go home by train. I only stayed because he offered it for free. Now, he is acting like I am a jerk.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person gives some honest advice.

Here’s a similar thought.

This user is calling out Dan.

It’s an icky thing to do, says this one.

Finally, short and simple.

If someone says “stay for free,” they probably shouldn’t send the bill afterward.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.