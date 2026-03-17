This School Finally Allowed Their Students To Have A Prom, But It Came With Crazy Strings Attached

Though silly to adults, prom is a very big deal for young high school kids.

What would you do if your child’s school allowed prom only on the basis of an archaic set of rules? One mom shared how her and the teaching staff fought back. Here’s what went down.

Need merits to go to prom? Let me help.

My youngest is in year 11 (UK, last year of high school) and the school is having a prom for the leavers.

While I don’t agree with yet another Americanism finding its way over here, I know my daughter is looking forward to it now its her turn.

To be fair, prom is a good time for high schoolers.

This year however, the school changed the rules so that the students have to earn their way to a ticket, with a certain amount of “merits” given by the teachers.

Stupid, idiotic and frankly unfair.

THAT’S certainly not the American way.

The students have kicked up a fuss, but school management is holding firm on it.

The teachers?

Not so much.

They surely don’t need another thing to worry about.

Just yesterday my daughter was given merits by different teachers “because your hair looks great”, “for the way you walked through that door” and because she gave her friend a high five for getting an answer right.

Others have been given merits for equally simple and silly things so the merits given are overflowing.

Guess everyone will get to go to the ball after all.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Let’s see what the Reddit community had to say about this one.

Many immediately commended the teaching staff.



And expressed disgust for the administration.



One person provided a history lesson.



But overall, most folks saw the situation for what it was.



It’s their party, they should go if they want to!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.