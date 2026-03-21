‘Watch this PSA from my mom.’ – A Dog Is So Good At Climbing Things That Some People Think The Videos Are AI

Now, this is impressive!

A TikTokker named Vanessa showed viewers how her dog, Nola, has some serious climbing skills and that her viral videos are definitely not AI-generated.

The video shows Nola climbing between a tree and a fence behind her.

Vanessa said, “I’ve been getting a lot of comments lately that this is AI. I’m real. She’s real. That’s Nola. Her climbs are all real.”

She added, “She’s been climbing for many years now. Not AI. 100% real.”

The video shows more clips of Nola and her amazing climbing abilities.

The video’s caption reads, “Honored that my climbs are so good people think they are AI. Watch this PSA from my mom.”

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person nailed it.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this TikTok user made a good point.

This dog is an elite athlete!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.