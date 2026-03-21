March 21, 2026 at 6:55 am

‘Watch this PSA from my mom.’ – A Dog Is So Good At Climbing Things That Some People Think The Videos Are AI

by Matthew Gilligan

woman with her dog

TikTok/@noseynola

Now, this is impressive!

A TikTokker named Vanessa showed viewers how her dog, Nola, has some serious climbing skills and that her viral videos are definitely not AI-generated.

woman with her dog

TikTok/@noseynola

The video shows Nola climbing between a tree and a fence behind her.

Vanessa said, “I’ve been getting a lot of comments lately that this is AI. I’m real. She’s real. That’s Nola. Her climbs are all real.”

She added, “She’s been climbing for many years now. Not AI. 100% real.”

dog climbing a fence

TikTok/@noseynola

The video shows more clips of Nola and her amazing climbing abilities.

The video’s caption reads, “Honored that my climbs are so good people think they are AI. Watch this PSA from my mom.”

dog climbing a fence

TikTok/@noseynola

Take a look at the video.

@noseynola

Honored that my climbs are so good people think they are AI 😂 Watch this PSA from my mom @Vanessa to learn more! #dogsoftiktok #AI #comedy #rescuedog

♬ original sound – NoseyNola

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 12.21.13 PM Watch this PSA from my mom. A Dog Is So Good At Climbing Things That Some People Think The Videos Are AI

Another viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 12.21.25 PM Watch this PSA from my mom. A Dog Is So Good At Climbing Things That Some People Think The Videos Are AI

And this TikTok user made a good point.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 12.21.37 PM Watch this PSA from my mom. A Dog Is So Good At Climbing Things That Some People Think The Videos Are AI

This dog is an elite athlete!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter