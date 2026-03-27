Woman Always Bought Thoughtful Birthday Gifts For Her Friend, But This Time She Wants To Bring The Same Energy Her Friend Gives Her

Gift-giving can sometimes reveal how much effort people put into friendships.

In this story, a woman chooses thoughtful birthday gifts for her friend based on her interests.

However, every year she receives the same kind of present in return: a random hair product recommended by another friend.

So this time, she’s considering returning the favor with the exact same idea.

Check out the full details below.

WIBTAH if I give my friend an un-thoughtful Birthday gift because she’s historically done that to me? Sounds petty, but my friend’s birthday is next week. Every year for the past 5 years, I’ve put a lot of thought into getting a thoughtful gift based on her likes, interests, and wishlists. However, every time she gets me a gift, it’s always the same thing. It is always some random hair products that her other friend “swears by.”

This woman plans to get her friend a random hair product.

Apparently, she swears by new stuff every year. I think for her birthday this year, I’m just going to buy her random hair products. Then I will say, “Oh, so-and-so swears by this.” It seems so high school, but it just feels like why put effort into it when she doesn’t.

The hair products she got from her friend were not really good anyway.

By the way, all those products did nothing for my hair. They ended up getting given away or tossed out. I would rather she buy me nothing at this point. WIBTA?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This is so high school, says this one.

This person chimes in.

Here’s a different perspective.

Finally, short and sensible.

Sometimes, giving the same energy is the best gift you can offer.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.