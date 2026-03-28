Woman Asked Her Boyfriend To Put Her Sunglasses Back In The Car After Borrowing Them, But He Refused And Said She Could Do It Herself Later

Small chores can sometimes turn into bigger arguments at home.

In this story, a woman asked her boyfriend to return her sunglasses to the car after he borrowed them while driving.

He refused, saying he had already driven for hours, and she could simply put them back herself later.

What started as a simple request quickly became a debate about responsibility and mental load.

Whose side are you on? Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for asking my boyfriend to put my sunglasses back in the car? Today, my boyfriend (32M) and I (32F) went out running errands with our kids. We were using my car, and he was the one driving. We were mainly going to pick up orders for him at specialized stores. He has chronic migraines and isn’t sure what triggers them. Glare from the sun reflecting off wet pavement can be one trigger.

This woman asked her boyfriend to put her sunglasses back in her car.

While he was driving, I offered him my sunglasses. I wanted him to avoid getting a migraine. When we got home and came inside, I noticed my sunglasses sticking out of his jacket pocket. I pointed it out and asked him to put them back in the car. He replied that he would just put them on the entryway table. And that I could put them back in the car myself the next time I went out. He argued that he had just driven for two hours and wasn’t going to go back outside just for that.

She continued to explain why he had to do it now, rather than later.

I told him I wanted him to do it right away. I said it adds to my mental load. It is similar to when he leaves with my car keys or when he takes my mittens. I end up without them in those situations. I also explained that when I leave the house, I usually already have my hands full. I am usually carrying the baby, the diaper bag, and other things.

He rebutted with his own arguments, and she ended up putting them back in her car.

He replied that those situations only happened once. He said the sunglasses were not a load and that I could just put them on my face. He also said I was just trying to make a point at that moment. Later, I ended up putting the sunglasses back in my car myself. I did it when I took the compost out after dinner. I did not want to forget and not have them the next time I drove.

Now, she’s wondering if such a simple thing is really a lot to ask.

While I was at it, I also put the grocery bags he had used that morning back in the trunk. I threw away a can that he had left in my car. I also brought in our son’s snow pants. They had been sitting in the car since he picked him up from daycare the day before. So, AITA for asking him to put my sunglasses back in the car?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thought,

Here’s another honest opinion from this one.

He sounds exhausting, says this person.

This one makes a valid point.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Even the smallest errands can carry the biggest arguments.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.