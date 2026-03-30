Woman Asked Her Boyfriend’s Mom To Come Over And Care For Their Pets While They’re Away, But Now That She Keeps Bringing Her New Boyfriend Into Their Home Without Permission, It Makes Her Want To Set A Firm Boundary

For many people, letting someone into your home while you’re away takes a lot of trust.

So, what would you do if a family member you trusted to check on your pets started bringing someone you barely know into your home without asking? Would you ignore it because the person is helping you? Or would you speak up and let them know not to do that again?

In the following story, a woman is dealing with this exact situation and is unsure what to do. Here’s her story.

AITAH for not wanting my BF’s mom to bring her bf over to our house when we’re not home My bf (M, 26) and I live together. We have pets, and my BFs’ mom has come over to check in on them from time to time. She recently started dating someone. We met him one night, hosting dinner, and we’re going to be out of town the next day, and forgot about a sitter. So we asked her at the last minute, and she agreed to come. The next day, I saw on our ring that she brought her BF, whom we met 12 hrs prior to our home, without us there. This is what set the tone for me and this situation. I was very angry as I felt disrespected.

She keeps bringing her boyfriend.

Fast forward to now, we took in her cat, which she could no longer provide for, and he developed a condition that required a feeding tube and feeding 3/4 times a day. She, of course, offered to help, since it’s her cat, and since we both work full-time jobs, we were struggling to come home during the day to feed him. The first week and a half was fine, but now she has brought him over twice back-to-back without any prior knowledge or communication. There is a change of circumstances as she doesn’t have her own car anymore, so sometimes he drives her.

Now, they want to confront her about it again.

My BF has told her that we don’t want her BF here when we are not home, and according to him, she has begrudgingly listened for the most part. Until she doesn’t. I wouldn’t feel so strongly about this if I knew the man, but we’ve only really talked to him, I think, maybe 4 or 5 times. He is also on parole, so not the sharpest tool in the shed. which also gives me a predisposition to be in my home without me there. AITA?

Wow! That is pretty rude.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about it.

This reader thinks she should let it go.

According to this comment, everyone is wrong.

For this person, she should see what he’s on parole for.

As this comment points out, she’s met him several times.

She needs to decide what’s important.

If she doesn’t mind paying for a pet sitter, then she should push the issue.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.