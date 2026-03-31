Woman Does Not Want To Stop Practicing Her Her Body Image Therapy At Home, But Her Boyfriend Thinks She Should Shut The Blinds

Imagine struggling with your body image your entire life, but then you find a therapist who suggests a therapy method you can do in your own home. If this therapy was working, would you worry what the neighbors thought, or would you continue doing what works for you no matter what?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she doesn’t care what the neighbors think; however, her boyfriend thinks she should shut the blinds.

Keep reading to see what you think she should do.

AITA for not worrying about what the neighbors or construction workers are going to think about me practicing my body love therapy at home? I’ve had struggles with my body image and my bf knows that. I’ve shared so much with him, it’s not even funny. Lately, I’ve found a fantastic body image guru who has helped me to over come these issues through self love and acceptance.

Her boyfriend thinks she should shut the blinds.

She encourages me towards nudism and to spend as much time as I can comfortably being in my skin so that I can observe and internalize it in its natural state doing normal things. Rather than the idealized image we might see when posing in front of a mirror. Or sometimes never at all if we are scared of getting naked even by ourselves. Unfortunately we have new construction both across the street and we have new sets of neighbors who can likely see into our living rooms and kitchens if it’s not too bright out or the sun’s in the wrong place. I don’t want any excuses to stop this therapy, it’s giving me so many positive results, but my bf thinks I should be either shutting the blinds every time (waste of efforts) or only do this in the bedroom facing away from the road. AITA here for sticking with what’s working for me? People have better things to do than peer into windows don’t they?

Good for her, but I agree with her boyfriend about shutting the blinds.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

The law may not be on her side.

It’s really not that hard to close the blinds.

This is a good question.

This person was given the same advice.

Everyone thinks her boyfriend is right.

It’s not too much to ask to close the blinds.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.