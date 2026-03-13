Woman Donated An Expensive Set Of Tables To A Charity Shop, But She Regretted It And Bought Them Back A Few Weeks Later

Some items are worth more than their price tag.

In today’s story, a charity store employee recounted a wholesome story about a woman who donated a set of furniture after her mother passed away. The employee couldn’t understand why the furniture didn’t sell right away, but the story has a very happy ending.

Read the full story below.

A nice little story… I work in a charity store that sells donated items. We get some really great stuff, including high-end and antique furniture. Stuff like that gets researched and priced by management to make sure the price is fair, but also what the stuff is worth. A while back, we got a set of three nesting tables from Brandt Furniture. We found them for $1200+, so we put $600. Don’t come at me, this is our process, and we exist to raise money for a legit charity.

The price must have been too high.

Now, I thought the price was decent; they were very nice and in good shape. But, they sat. And sat. And sat… eventually hitting out 50% off sale. This past week, a woman came in and looked at them for a bit, like she was considering buying them. I’m at the register watching her. She grabbed the price tag and brought it over.

The shopper had an interesting story about the tables.

“I donated these tables, and I’d like to buy them back.” She doesn’t even bat an eye at the price written on the tag. Turns out they were her mother’s, and she had donated them when she passed away. She had come to regret it, but when she saw we still had them, she decided it was a sign. I explained that they’re on sale, so it’s down to $300, and she had $50 in store rewards, so with tax, it’s $274.

She didn’t care about the price.

She’s honestly thrilled, I think more that the tables were still there and she didn’t care so much about the price. She said she was happy to pay since it’s for a good cause. It was a really nice interaction, and one of those moments that remind me why I do what I do.

The tables are back where they truly belong.

The lucky ones get to undo their regrets.

