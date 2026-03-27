Woman Is Harassed By Male Coworker, But When He Won’t Talk To Her About It, She Brings In To A Supervisor

Imagine working with a coworker for awhile, and you seem to be getting along great. What would you do if that same coworker suddenly started harassing you? Would you try to talk it out, or would you talk to a supervisor?

In this story, one woman was in this situation, and she tried to talk it out with her coworker. When that didn’t work, she took his advice and went to a supervisor.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Bring it to your Supervisor… ok I am a F, and work in an office, there are several men there. For the most part they work with us side by side with no problem. This one guy has been slowly harassing me, for what reason i am not sure of. I didnt do anything which i know of. I am courteous to all. I even used to joke with him. But his jokes started to draw the line. He was harassing me on a daily basis.

She decided to talk to him about it.

Basically, i have disengage myself from him and stopped joking around. Which i have begun to believe, why he started getting more aggressive with me. Last week, i vowed to myself that i would approach him if he continued to be aggressive with me. (He isnt like that with anyone else) Low and behold he acted out again. I took a couple of minutes to cool down, and i approached him. Right away he blew up at me, and said “Bring it to your Supervisor” He wouldnt even listen to what i was saying.

She did better than that!

Here is the Malicious Compliance, i didn’t just bring it up to our Supervisor, i did one better, i went to the head Supervisor. I told the HS all the things he was doing to me. They just looked at me and said, “don’t worry, i will take care of it from here” I did see he was pulled into a meeting, through the door i could here a raised voice, it sounded like him. But after that meeting, he is finally behaving as he should. Maybe he shouldn’t have asked me to talk to the Supervisor.

I’m glad his behavior has changed. She handled that situation well.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person supports her decision.

Another person thinks he actually gave her good advice.

This person is proud of her.

Here’s some advice.

The supervisor handled that well.

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