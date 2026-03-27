Woman Let Her Dog Lick The Steak Juice Off Her Plate After Lunch Because It’s Something She Grew Up Doing, But Her Friend Said It Was Disgusting And Now Says He Doesn’t Trust Her Kitchen Hygiene

Sometimes personal habits can seem completely normal to one person but shocking to another.

So, what would you think if you invited a friend over for lunch, and after finishing your food, you set your plate down so your dog could lick the leftover steak juice, but your friend reacted like it was one of the most disgusting things they had ever seen? Would you see their point? Or would you fail to see the big deal?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this situation with a friend. Here’s the full scoop.

AITA because I let my dog lick off my plate? I had a friend over for lunch today and grilled some ribeye steaks for us. I seasoned them with just salt and pepper (no garlic or onion). After we finished up lunch, I put my plate down for my dog to lick up the remaining steak juice off my plate. My friend immediately had a visceral reaction and was acting like this was one of the most disgusting things they had ever seen. They proceeded to tell me how unsanitary this was and that they never want to eat my cooking again because they now question my “kitchen hygiene” standards.

Now, she’s questioning who the problem really is.

I replied that the plates go directly in the dishwasher and are completely sanitized, and asked how they felt about eating off of plates from a restaurant. They said, “It’s not the same, it’s an animal and animals need separate bowls.” I never thought about it from their perspective because I grew up with dogs my whole life, and this is just something we did growing up. Also, the fact that they don’t trust my cooking hygiene standards/don’t want to eat my homemade food ever again cuts really deep, and this whole incident is making me really question if I really am the problem here. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides of this, and it’s actually a hotly debated topic in some circles.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about animals eating off dinner plates.

This person sees both sides.

Here’s a dog person who gets the ick from the thought.

Yet another person who thinks she’s wrong for it.

This is another pet owner who would never do that.

Most people feel this way, so she’s best off not letting people see her do it.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.