Woman Let Her Sister Move In With Her Cat After A Bad Breakup, But She Told Her The Cat Had To Go After Damaging The Basement And Soiling The Carpet

Helping family can sometimes come with unexpected problems.

In this story, a woman allowed her sister to move in after a bad breakup.

But her sister’s cat quickly became a nightmare, soiling and damaging a lot of their stuff.

After the damage piled up and the smell worsened, she finally gave her sister an ultimatum.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for asking my sister to re-home her cat or find a different place to stay? My sister just got out of a bad relationship. She was financially dependent on her boyfriend. She is looking for a job right now. She needed a place to stay for a little bit to get back on her feet.

This woman welcomed her sister and her cat.

My husband and I were happy to help. We did not think anything of it when she said her cat would come with her. Two weeks into her staying with us, her cat has been having accidents everywhere in our basement. It is on our guest bed, couches, and our children’s toys. She has “cleaned it up” when it happens, but it still smells absolutely awful down there.

Her sister’s cat has ruined a lot of their stuff.

We are going to need to throw away a bunch of our kids’ stuffed animals. We will need to replace our couch and possibly get new carpets. That is if we cannot get the smell out. Part of the basement is our kids’ playroom. It is disgusting to have a cat like that ruining their things.

So she gave her sister an ultimatum.

The last straw was when she left the basement door open. Her cat soiled in our living room. It tore down one of our new curtains. I told her the cat needs to go or she does. She is trying to lay a guilt trip on me about how the cat is all she has right now. I know she is going through a hard time, but I cannot continue to live like this.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s some helpful advice.

Short and sensible.

Finally, this person makes a valid point.

Sympathy is free, but new carpets are not.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.