Woman Spent All Day Crafting Handmade Truffles For A First Birthday Party, So When The Host Changed The Time And Forgot To Tell Her, She Reconsidered The Gift Altogether

Helping prepare food for a party is supposed to feel like a labor of love, not like a catering gig gone wrong.

So one woman decided to gift hours of labor in the form of handmade truffles and showed up early as invited, only to find out her friend had moved the time without telling her.

Suddenly her sweet gesture soured with resentment.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for skipping my friend’s daughter’s 1st birthday and charging her for the “gift” after she forgot to tell me the time changed? My friend’s daughter is turning one today. A few weeks ago, my friend asked if I could make truffles for the party. I agreed, and she mentioned she would reimburse me for the ingredients.

So out of kindness, she decided to just give them as a gift instead.

However, because truffles are expensive to make and incredibly labor-intensive, I decided I would just gift them as the birthday present instead of asking for money. I spent all day yesterday in the kitchen making these.

This task ended up being rather labor intensive.

I had to wake up super early this morning to finish the final touches and get ready for the 9 AM start time listed on the invitation. I showed up at 9 AM sharp, truffles in hand, and the place was empty. I double-checked the invite, and it definitely said 9 AM.

That’s when the truth of the matter came out.

I called my friend, and she casually told me that the time had been changed to the afternoon. She admitted she “forgot” to tell me, and apparently, I was the only guest who wasn’t notified.

She couldn’t help but take this personally.

After working so hard yesterday and sacrificing my Saturday morning sleep, I was (and am) ticked. I haven’t told her if I can make it in the afternoon yet.

Now she wonders how she can get back some of her time – and dignity.

WIBTA if I charge her the full amount for the ingredients and my time since I might no longer be attending and these were meant to be the “gift,” or refuse to go to the afternoon session because I’ve already wasted my morning and now I “have other plans” (which is mostly just being too annoyed to celebrate)?

This is just plain inconsiderate of the friend.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter would be gentle, but still direct.

The least this friend could do is offer an apology.

She’s not wrong to charge, but if she does, it’s very likely to have consequences.

This commenter’s judgement depends on one big factor.

This woman had worked tirelessly on this thoughtful gift, but her friend couldn’t even repay her in basic courtesy.

It’s hard not to take something like this personally.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.